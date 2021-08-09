Liquor seized, one held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Monday to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and nabbed a bootlegger identified as Muhammad Shoaibred-handed while trafficking narcotics and seized more than 440 liter liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused.