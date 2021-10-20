Liquor seized, three held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

On a tip-off, Factory Area police conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrestedAzeem, Shahid and Haroon and recovered 50 liters liquor from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.