Liquor seller arrested

In a continued series of joint operations, Lahore Police and the PSCA apprehended a liquor seller here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :In a continued series of joint operations, Lahore Police and the PSCA apprehended a liquor seller here on Friday.

The incident unfolded when the Safe City team spotted a suspicious person in the Firdous Market area. Promptly, the police were alerted to check the suspect.

During the inspection, Naseerabad police confiscated 40 bottles of alcohol from the person identified as Amanul.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

SP Raza Tanveer revealed that the accused had admitted to selling drugs in educational institutions and upscale areas. "Police have intensified a crackdown on drug dealers to eradicate this menace from society. Citizens are urged to report suspicious activities to 15," he added.