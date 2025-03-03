Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Jamshed Quarter police station of district East police on Monday arrested a suspect involved in liquor sales from near Nauman Mosque on Nishter Road.

The suspect, identified as Sunil, son of Fakira, was caught in possession of 52 bottles of liquor and cash, according to spokesperson for district East police.

A case has been registered against Sunil, and further investigations are underway. Authorities are also looking into his previous criminal record.