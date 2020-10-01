UrduPoint.com
Liquor-sellers Inter-district Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:52 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police have busted an inter-district gang of liquor-sellers and arrested three members of the gang on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz said a police team checked a suspicious car near village Phookaliyaan and arrested three accused Adeel, his wife Reena and Nazia Bibi.

Police also seized as many as 75 bottles of international brand liquor.

Accused belonged to Lahore. Police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars. The DPO said that further investigations were underway, in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

