Liquor smuggling bid foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Cantonment police raided and recovered over 1000 liters of liquor from two accused.

Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal told media that police checked a suspected car and recovered 1000 liters of liquor from it. Two accused, Aurangzeb and Zufiqar, were also arrested. They were going to supply the liquor to different cities of Punjab, he added.