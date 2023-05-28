UrduPoint.com

Liquor Suppliers Booked, 30 Liter Liquor Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Liquor suppliers booked, 30 liter liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four liquor suppliers and recovered 30 liters of liquor from their possession during raids at various localities here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Khizer Hayat.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police seized 05 liters of liquor from Saad Ali and the same police recovered 07 liters of liquor from Umar.

Following the operation, Ganjmandi police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Shahzad Hussain.

New Town police recovered 74 kites and 09 strings from 02 accused Muhammad Adil and Umar Khan.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three illegal arms holders from different areas of the city.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Progress Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

2 minutes ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

2 minutes ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

2 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

2 minutes ago
 Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportuni ..

Ajman-Türkiye Business Forum highlights opportunities boosting trade and invest ..

2 minutes ago
 Belgium to host Al Wathba Stallions

Belgium to host Al Wathba Stallions

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.