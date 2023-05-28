Liquor suppliers booked, 30 liter liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four liquor suppliers and recovered 30 liters of liquor from their possession during raids at various localities here on Sunday.

According to the police spokesman, Rawat police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Khizer Hayat.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police seized 05 liters of liquor from Saad Ali and the same police recovered 07 liters of liquor from Umar.

Following the operation, Ganjmandi police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Shahzad Hussain.

New Town police recovered 74 kites and 09 strings from 02 accused Muhammad Adil and Umar Khan.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three illegal arms holders from different areas of the city.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.