Liquor suppliers gang held, 05 kg drugs confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested three members gang involved in liquor suppliers and recovered more than 90 liters of liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police held three members gang for supplying liquor who were identified as Zubair, Sunny Manzoor and Daniyal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

SHO revealed that the gang was used to supply liquor in different areas.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended police team efforts in arresting the gang and said that crackdown against drug dealers will be continued to end the drug menace.

Similarly, police have arrested eight drug dealers and recovered more than 05 kg drugs from their possession.

According to police spokesman, police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.