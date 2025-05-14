Open Menu

Liquor Suppliers, Illegal Arm Holders Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:47 PM

Liquor suppliers, illegal arm holders netted

Police have arrested seven liquor suppliers and recovered 65 liters liquor and 12 bottles from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Police have arrested seven liquor suppliers and recovered 65 liters liquor and 12 bottles from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown was conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said that eradicating the scourge of drugs is the top priority for which all steps are being taken.

Meanwhile, Police have netted four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession.

Police carried out operations in different areas of Saddar Wah, Gujjar Khan, Dhamyal and Kahuta police stations.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

