Liquor supply attempt foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Police have successfully foiled a major attempt to supply illegal liquor and arrested an accused.

According to police, Station House Officer Urban Area Safdar Iqbal led the operation alongside his team, intercepting a rickshaw being used to transport liquor.

The accused, identified as Nauman, was taken into custody.

During the search, police recovered 69 bottles of imported liquor and 90 liters of locally brewed alcohol from the suspect's possession. A case was registered against him under narcotics laws, and legal proceedings were initiated. “Sellers of poison have no place in our society and will not be shown any leniency,” said DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf.