Liquor Worth Rs.10 Million Recovered In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kabir Walla police on Friday arrested two accused and recovered liquor worth about Rs. 10 million from their possession.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Bheeni Alamgir Hiraj area and seized at least 4,800 bottles of liquor deposited into 1,600 plastic canes.

The accused identified as Nadeem Joya, a resident of Basti Joyan Wali and Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Nabipur were caught red-handed. They were attempting to supply the liquor to parts of southern Punjab including Multan and Khanewal.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Saddar police station while further investigation was underway.

DPO Rana Umar said anti-social elements deserve no compensation from the law and assured that the crackdown against the drug dealers would continue unabated.

