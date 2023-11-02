Open Menu

List Of 97 Illegal Housing Schemes In Sialkot District Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, a list of 97 illegal housing schemes has been issued within the district limits.

These societies include those whose cases for no-objection certificate (NOCs) have been rejected and whose cases are still pending for approval and have not yet been decided. Citizens have also been instructed not to invest in these housing societies. There are a total of 80 housing schemes within the limits of the district council whose cases have been rejected or are still in the process.

Among these housing schemes, cases of 17 housing societies within the limits of tehsil Sialkot are in the process of approval. Applications for approval of 14 housing societies have been rejected. Applications for 13 housing societies in Daska tehsil are in the process of approval and four applications have been rejected.

The approval process of six housing societies in tehsil Pasrur has not been completed yet, while applications of two housing societies have been rejected. The applications of nine housing societies in the limits of tehsil Sambrial are still in process.

According to the list, issued by the district administration, cases of two housing schemes within the limits of Municipal Corporation Sialkot are in process, cases of three housing schemes have been rejected and declared illegal.

Case of one housing scheme is currently under consideration in the limits of Municipal Committee Pasrur. One case of a housing scheme is under consideration in the limits of Municipal Committee Sambrial, while the cases of 14 housing schemes have been rejected.

