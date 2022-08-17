UrduPoint.com

List Of Candidates For 5 National Assembly Seats Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:11 PM

List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats issued

The returning officers of five seats of the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including a woman reserved seat were issued here Wednesday after scrutiny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The returning officers of five seats of the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including a woman reserved seat were issued here Wednesday after scrutiny.

The nomination papers of all three candidates for a woman reserved seat was found correct, according to ECP spokesman.

As many as six candidates were left for NA 22 Mardan, nine for NA 24 Charsadda, nine for NA 31 Peshawar and 16 for NA 45 Kurrum.

By-election in these seats would be held on September 25, 2022.

Related Topics

National Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Mardan Charsadda September Women All Nomination Papers NA-22 NA-24 NA-31 NA-45

Recent Stories

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate b ..

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate basis

39 seconds ago
 Scholars urged parents to immunize children agains ..

Scholars urged parents to immunize children against Polio

42 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice in plea on FIR ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice in plea on FIR against KPK CM

44 seconds ago
 Water sports facilities to be provided at Tanda Da ..

Water sports facilities to be provided at Tanda Dam

49 seconds ago
 Mother's milk complete food for baby, says special ..

Mother's milk complete food for baby, says specialist doctors

6 minutes ago
 FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.