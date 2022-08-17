List of candidates for 5 National Assembly seats issued

(@FahadShabbir)

The returning officers of five seats of the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including a woman reserved seat were issued here Wednesday after scrutiny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The returning officers of five seats of the National Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including a woman reserved seat were issued here Wednesday after scrutiny.

The nomination papers of all three candidates for a woman reserved seat was found correct, according to ECP spokesman.

As many as six candidates were left for NA 22 Mardan, nine for NA 24 Charsadda, nine for NA 31 Peshawar and 16 for NA 45 Kurrum.

By-election in these seats would be held on September 25, 2022.