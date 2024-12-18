Open Menu

List Of Dilapidated School Buildings Sought For Repair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman on Wednesday ordered buildings department to identify and list dilapidated school buildings to initiate process for their repair and rehabilitation.

Presiding over a district development review committee meeting, she said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide modern education facilities at educational institutions.

Deputy director development Shahid Rehman informed that 280 development schemes worth Rs 20 billion would be completed across the district.

He further informed that so far 48 development projects were completed at a cost of Rs 11 billion.

DC asked officials to ensure completion of all projects within specified period without compromising on quality of work and material. She took notice of reports regarding school buildings and asked buildings department to compile a list of damaged buildings so that steps be taken for their repair/maintenance.

APP/qbs/ifi

