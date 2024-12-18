List Of Dilapidated School Buildings Sought For Repair
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman on Wednesday ordered buildings department to identify and list dilapidated school buildings to initiate process for their repair and rehabilitation.
Presiding over a district development review committee meeting, she said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide modern education facilities at educational institutions.
Deputy director development Shahid Rehman informed that 280 development schemes worth Rs 20 billion would be completed across the district.
He further informed that so far 48 development projects were completed at a cost of Rs 11 billion.
DC asked officials to ensure completion of all projects within specified period without compromising on quality of work and material. She took notice of reports regarding school buildings and asked buildings department to compile a list of damaged buildings so that steps be taken for their repair/maintenance.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..
Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
226 girls registered for mass-marriage under "Dhee Rani" initiative1 minute ago
-
FCCI Chief urges private sector to contribute for polio free Pakistan1 minute ago
-
List of dilapidated school buildings sought for repair2 minutes ago
-
PFC to participate in DITF starting from Jan 1 in Dhaka2 minutes ago
-
P&SHD minister suspends 2 MOs, charge nurse2 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola emphasizes to take all stakeholders on board in legislation to prevent child marriage2 minutes ago
-
Forest dept. thwarts attempt to smuggle timber from Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects vaccination process of Anti Polio Campaign12 minutes ago
-
334 AQI recorded in city12 minutes ago
-
Elderly man reunited with family12 minutes ago
-
AIOU’s Christian employees celebrate Christmas22 minutes ago