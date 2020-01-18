List of most corrupt officers presented to Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) The list of sixteen most corrupt officers of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was presented in senate. The inner sources have revealed that most officers have been removed from posts.The offices included Muhammad Raheel, Malik Bahdar Shah, Muhammad Naseem Butt were facing inquires.

Two officers each of grade-21 and 20, one officer of grade-19 were included in the list.Sources stated that Director General, Member Directorate, additional commissioners, commissioners regional tax were also involved in the corrupt mafia.

The officers included Shah Bano GM Khan, Ishfaiq Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif Awan.The officers belong to land revenue and custom group. In past matter of these officers had risen before senate standing committee on finance.

Sources stated the FBR had also conducted inquires against these officers but approval hadn't sought from Prime Minister.

However, these officers got stay order from court. It was worth mentioned here that Senate was informed on last Friday that 16 corruption cases surfaced in the field formation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during the current Financial Year 2019-20.In reply to a question by the Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, the Minister for Finance and Revenue told the Upper House of the Parliament that out of these 16 officers/officials, 04 belong to Pakistan Customs Service and 12 belong to Inland Revenue Service (IRS).