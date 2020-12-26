List of people issued arms licenses be made public: PTI leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh and PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman criticizing the Sindh government, demanded that the government should make public the list of people who were issued arms licenses.

Addressing to a press conference at Insaf House along with other PTI leaders here on Saturday, they alleged that the provincial government was involved in the corruption, and it was an incompetent one.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while recalling the incident took place at Quaid's mausoleum, said that they respect the sanctity of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto's burial place but could they do the same act at the Bibi's place which was done at Quaid's mausoleum he asked.

He alleged that 218 arms licenses had been issued in the name of Javed Nayab Leghari.

Khurrum Sher Zaman lashed out at the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He claimed that the Auditor General of Pakistan had reported irregularities of Rs1148 billion in Sindh.

He alleged that the officers of Grade 17 to 20 bargained were re-appointed by PPP Ministers.

He also complained about the facilities in the hospitals of the province.