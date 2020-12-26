UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

List Of People Issued Arms Licenses Be Made Public: PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

List of people issued arms licenses be made public: PTI leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh and PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman criticizing the Sindh government, demanded that the government should make public the list of people who were issued arms licenses.

Addressing to a press conference at Insaf House along with other PTI leaders here on Saturday, they alleged that the provincial government was involved in the corruption, and it was an incompetent one.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while recalling the incident took place at Quaid's mausoleum, said that they respect the sanctity of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto's burial place but could they do the same act at the Bibi's place which was done at Quaid's mausoleum he asked.

He alleged that 218 arms licenses had been issued in the name of Javed Nayab Leghari.

Khurrum Sher Zaman lashed out at the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He claimed that the Auditor General of Pakistan had reported irregularities of Rs1148 billion in Sindh.

He alleged that the officers of Grade 17 to 20 bargained were re-appointed by PPP Ministers.

He also complained about the facilities in the hospitals of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Same Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

1 hour ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

1 hour ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

Man killed in truck-bike collision in sargodha

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.