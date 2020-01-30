List of persons involved in loot-plunder spree released

The list of those involved in plundering innocent citizens and causing colossal loss to the national treasury has come to open

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The list of those involved in plundering innocent citizens and causing colossal loss to the national treasury has come to open .According to media reports, National Accountability Bureau Lahore (NAB) recovered billion of rupees from 151 corrupt persons through plea - bargain during four years and deposited back in National kitty.

.According to documents that NAB Lahore deposited more than 4 billion rupees in National treasury and NAB Lahore deposited more than 270 million in 2016 while more than 1 billion rupee were deposited in 2017.NAB Lahore also deposited more than 2 billion in 2018 while during 2019 first four month NAB deposited 180 million in National treasury.

According to documents right hand of Shahbaz Sharif son in law Imran Ali Yousaf is also among those who have struck plea bargain.

Akram Naveed had returned more than Rs 360 million to NAB in 2018.NAB Lahore also recovered over Rs 470 million in 2017 from Farhan Cheema of model housing society and deposited it in national treasury while Farhan allegedly involved in deceiving citizens is on judicial remand at present.NAB also took more than 360 million from Faiz ur Rehman in 2017 and deposited in Treasury.