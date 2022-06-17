UrduPoint.com

List Of Provincial Successful Farmers Of 'canola Production Competition' Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 12:01 AM

List of provincial successful farmers of 'canola production competition' issued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has issued list of successful farmers at provincial and divisional level of canola production competitions under national scheme for promotion of oil seeds.

According to Punjab Agriculture department spokesperson, production competition was organized at provincial and divisional level for the financial year 2021-22 to create healthy competition among the farmers under national plan to increase per acre production of oil seeds.

The provincial and divisional committees had reviewed the crop production of all the farmers upon receipt of crop production.

In canola production competition, Secretary Agriculture Punjab was the chairman of provincial committee while other members included Chief Scientific Officer Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Director General Agriculture (Extension), Director General Agriculture (Field), Director General Agriculture (Irrigation Reform), Chief Scientist Oilseeds Commodities Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Director Crop Reporting Service, Director Agricultural Information Punjab and Project Director Oilseeds Commodities Promotion National Plan .

Director Agriculture Extension of concerned areas were the chairman at divisional level which finalized the name of winning growers in light of expert analysis.

Cash prizes of Rs 500,000 at provincial level while 300,000, Rs 200,000 and 100,000 would be given for first, second and third at division level.

Congratulating the winners of the competition, the spokesperson said that such competitions create a spirit of healthy competition among the farmers and inspire other farmers to move forward, which makes it possible to achieve production goals.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Oil All

Recent Stories

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

25 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

25 minutes ago
 Fake official arrested

Fake official arrested

25 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs ..

NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

27 minutes ago
 Scientists find new population of polar bears in s ..

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

27 minutes ago
 PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company ..

PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.