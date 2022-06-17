List of provincial successful farmers of 'canola production competition' issued

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has issued list of successful farmers at provincial and divisional level of canola production competitions under national scheme for promotion of oil seeds.

According to Punjab Agriculture department spokesperson, production competition was organized at provincial and divisional level for the financial year 2021-22 to create healthy competition among the farmers under national plan to increase per acre production of oil seeds.

The provincial and divisional committees had reviewed the crop production of all the farmers upon receipt of crop production.

In canola production competition, Secretary Agriculture Punjab was the chairman of provincial committee while other members included Chief Scientific Officer Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Director General Agriculture (Extension), Director General Agriculture (Field), Director General Agriculture (Irrigation Reform), Chief Scientist Oilseeds Commodities Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Director Crop Reporting Service, Director Agricultural Information Punjab and Project Director Oilseeds Commodities Promotion National Plan .

Director Agriculture Extension of concerned areas were the chairman at divisional level which finalized the name of winning growers in light of expert analysis.

Cash prizes of Rs 500,000 at provincial level while 300,000, Rs 200,000 and 100,000 would be given for first, second and third at division level.

Congratulating the winners of the competition, the spokesperson said that such competitions create a spirit of healthy competition among the farmers and inspire other farmers to move forward, which makes it possible to achieve production goals.