List of suspected illegal immigrants forwarded to NADRA: DC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has sent the lists of 1040 suspected illegal foreigners and immigrants, given by the law enforcement agencies to Deputy Directors NADRA and FIA Mirpurkhas for verification.

After fully verifying the status, the relevant department would issue instructions to submit a comprehensive report with recommendations within three days.

As many as 625 males and 415 females are included in the lists of suspected aliens and foreign migrants. The majority areas of foreigners living illegally in the district are Tando Adam Road, Rahim Nagar, Pathan Gali, Bhansinghabad, Gulshan Colony, Ismail Shah Colony, Shahi Water, Brohi Hotel, Jale Jogi Village 383 of Mirwah, Goth Khan Muhammad Pathan Khatian Rasti and Mirwah Naka.

, Mir Jan Muhammad Colony Pathan Mohalla of Taluka Digri, Pathan Goth near Juneju Mori on Tando Bago Road and Amb Mori Stop, Goth Talib Khan near Kalwari in Taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad and Pathan Goth with Grid Station, Quarter Stop of Tondo Jan Muhammad , Ghulam Hussain Colony, Altaf Colony of Taluka Jhudo and Pathan Goth near Dajiro Mori stop and Pathan Mohalla of Ward No. 4 of Nokot City have been identified by the law enforcement agencies.

In all the taluks of the district, 145 suspected illegal aliens are residing in Digri, 80 in Hussain Bushh Mari, 208 in Jhudo, 125 in Kot Ghulam Muhammad, 198 in Mirpurkhas, 107 in Shujaabad and 187 in Sindhri. Including 260 Afghans, 10 Bengalis, 6 Chinese and 774 residents of other countries.

