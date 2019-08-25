UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Listening And Reading Evoke Almost Identical Brain Activity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:12 PM

Listening and reading evoke almost identical brain activity

ISLAMBAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) Whether the words of a story come from listening or reading, it appears that the brain activates the same areas to represent their semantics, or meaning, according to new research.Using detailed brain scans, scientists at the University of California (UC), Berkeley, have created interactive 3D semantic maps that can accurately predict which parts of the brain will respond to particular categories of words."At a time when more people are absorbing information via audiobooks, podcasts, and even audio texts," says lead study author Fatma Deniz, a postdoctoral researcher in neuroscience at UC, Berkeley, "our study shows that, whether they're listening to or reading the same materials, they are processing semantic information similarly."3D semantic mapsTo create the 3D semantic brain maps, the team invited volunteers to listen to and read the same stories while they recorded detailed functional MRI scans of their brains.

The scans enabled the researchers to monitor brain activity by measuring blood flow in different parts of the brain.The researchers matched the brain activity with time coded transcripts of the stories.

That way, they could tell which part of the brain responded to each word.They also used a computer program to allocate the thousands of words in the stories to semantic categories. For example, the words "cat," "fish," and "bear" all belong to the category "animal."Potential applications of semantic mapsThe researchers foresee the study's findings helping to increase understanding of how the brain processes language.The semantic maps could also aid the study of healthy people and those with conditions that affect brain function, such as stroke, epilepsy, and injuries that can impair speech.Deniz suggests that the maps could also give fresh insights into dyslexia, a common neurological condition that impairs ability to read.

Related Topics

Same Reading Berkeley Lead All From Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

12 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

12 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

12 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.