UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Listening Kashmir Issue By World Leaders To Improve Situation: Munir Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Listening Kashmir issue by world leaders to improve situation: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Listening Kashmir issue by world leaders would help improve the situation between India and Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Munir Akram, the Permanent Representatives of Pakistan to United Nations while talking to a private news channel programs.

The world nations had started paying attention to plight of Kashmiri people observing lockdown made by Indian forces in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, for the last many months. India and Pakistan, two nuclear power states, he said adding that any conflict between the two countries would jeopardize peace in the whole region.

To a question, he said If India would try to launch any false flag operation against Pakistan then Armed forces would give a befitting response to Indian forces.

To a question about diplomatic role, he said Pakistan would continue the diplomatic efforts with world leaders to resolving the issue of Kashmir with India.

Commenting on American failure in Afghanistan, he said the Allied Forces could not win the success in volatile region of Afghanistan. He, however said that American administration wanted fruitful negotiations with Afghan leaders so that peace could be restored in a proper manner. About American extending relations with India, he said strategically, the United States would have better relations with India for countering Russia and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World United Nations Russia China Nuclear Jammu United States Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.