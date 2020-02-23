Listening Kashmir issue by world leaders to improve situation: Munir Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Listening Kashmir issue by world leaders would help improve the situation between India and Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Munir Akram, the Permanent Representatives of Pakistan to United Nations while talking to a private news channel programs.

The world nations had started paying attention to plight of Kashmiri people observing lockdown made by Indian forces in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, for the last many months. India and Pakistan, two nuclear power states, he said adding that any conflict between the two countries would jeopardize peace in the whole region.

To a question, he said If India would try to launch any false flag operation against Pakistan then Armed forces would give a befitting response to Indian forces.

To a question about diplomatic role, he said Pakistan would continue the diplomatic efforts with world leaders to resolving the issue of Kashmir with India.

Commenting on American failure in Afghanistan, he said the Allied Forces could not win the success in volatile region of Afghanistan. He, however said that American administration wanted fruitful negotiations with Afghan leaders so that peace could be restored in a proper manner. About American extending relations with India, he said strategically, the United States would have better relations with India for countering Russia and China.