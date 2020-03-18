UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Listening To Music 30 Mins A Day Good For Heart: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Listening to music 30 mins a day good for heart: Study

Listening to music for 30 minutes every day can be good for your heart as researchers have found that patients who suffered episodes of chest pain soon after a heart attack, known as early post-infarction angina, had significantly lower levels of anxiety and pain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Listening to music for 30 minutes every day can be good for your heart as researchers have found that patients who suffered episodes of chest pain soon after a heart attack, known as early post-infarction angina, had significantly lower levels of anxiety and pain.

The new study suggests music, combined with standard therapies such as medications, could be a simple, accessible measure that patients can do at home to potentially reduce these symptoms and help prevent subsequent cardiac events.

"Based on our findings, we believe music therapy can help all patients after a heart attack, not only patients with early post-infarction angina. It's also very easy and inexpensive to implement," said study lead author Predrag Mitrovic, Professor at the University of Belgrade in Serbia.

For the findings, the researchers recruited 350 patients diagnosed with heart attack and early post-infarction angina at a medical centre in Serbia.

Half were randomly assigned to receive standard treatment while half were assigned to regular music sessions in addition to standard treatment.

According to the researchers, patients receiving music therapy first underwent a test to determine which musical genre their body was likely to respond to positively.

Participants listened to nine 30-second samples of music they found soothing, while researchers assessed each participant's body for automatic, involuntary responses to the music samples based on dilation or narrowing of the pupils, Medical Daily reported.

Patients continued with these daily listening sessions for seven years, documenting their sessions in a log.

At the end of seven years, music therapy was found to be more effective than standard treatment alone in terms of reducing anxiety, pain sensation and pain distress.

The patients with music therapy, on average, had anxiety scores one-third lower than those on standard treatment and reported lower angina symptoms by about one-quarter.

These patients also had significantly lower rates of certain heart conditions, including an 18 per cent reduction in the rate of heart failure; 23 per cet lower rate of subsequent heart attack; 20 per cent lower rate of needing coronary artery bypass graft surgery; and 16 per cent lower rate of cardiac death.

"Unrelieved anxiety can produce an increase in sympathetic nervous system activity, leading to an increase in cardiac workload," Mitrovic said.

Related Topics

Attack Music Belgrade Lead Serbia All

Recent Stories

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

1 minute ago

Brazil stocks plunge in new virus rout

4 minutes ago

Germany halts refugee programme with Turkey over v ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic could make another 25 million jobless: UN ..

5 minutes ago

At Least 49 US Troops Infected With Coronavirus - ..

5 minutes ago

Ban imposed on opening of restaurants, shopping ce ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.