Listening To Public Grievances Our Fundamental Responsibility As Govt Servants; CS GB

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Listening to public grievances our fundamental responsibility as govt servants; CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media, said it has come to our attention that there are concerns among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regarding the accessibility of government offices and the delay in addressing their genuine issues. "As government servants, it is our fundamental responsibility to listen to the grievances of the public and ensure prompt redressal, the Chief Secretary GB said.

He said considering the above, it is hereby directed that all officers must prioritize the receiving of complaints and ensure their accessibility to the public between 10-12 pm. He added to facilitate effective implementation, the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) is instructed to issue the necessary guidelines and notify all departments regarding the designated hours dedicated solely to receiving public complaints.

Adding that during these two hours, all meetings in the departments should be adjusted to focus exclusively on addressing public grievances.

Remember, listening to the people's grievances and redress it is at the core of our responsibilities as government servants. By addressing public concerns, we can enhance public trust and reinforce the importance of public service, he added.

He said that public service was not just a job, rather, it was a commitment to serving the needs of our fellow citizens.

He said, "Let us strive to improve accessibility, expedite complaint resolution and ensure the satisfaction of the people we serve.He said your prompt attention and necessary actions in this matter are greatly appreciated. Immediate compliance with this directive is to be ensured, he added.

