Lists Of 187 Porters Of Multan Division Sent For Ehsaas Kifalat Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Lists of 187 porters of Multan division sent for Ehsaas Kifalat programme

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Divisional Railway administration has sent the lists of 187 porters (qullis) across Multan division who affected due to suspension of trains after Covid-19 pandemic to ministry of railways for Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

According to railways sources, the lists of the porters whose working at various railway stations in Multan division including 89 at Multan Cantt Station, 50 of Bahawalpur, 23 Khanewal, 13 of Sahiwal, 7 Dera Nawab and five of Lodhran were sent to Railways ministry. The porters get unemployed and were facing financial problems after suspension of trains due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry will help to get the financial assistance of Rs 12000 each and ration for porters.

APP /slm-sak1200 hrs

