Open Menu

Lists Of Farmers Entitled To Get Gunny Bags Displayed At Passco Purchase Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark.

During the visit, ADCR also talked to farmers at the center at Chak 135/15L to get their feedback and they all were found satisfied and thankful to the district administration and Passco officials for making best arrangements.

She urged farmers to visit the purchase center to get gunny bags adding that farmers entitled to get gunny bags have already been listed and the list is displayed prominently.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit All Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

28 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

28 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

28 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

28 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

28 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

28 minutes ago
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

41 minutes ago
 Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG ..

Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

32 minutes ago
 KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

32 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flowe ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..

28 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

41 minutes ago
 DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to addre ..

DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan