Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark.

During the visit, ADCR also talked to farmers at the center at Chak 135/15L to get their feedback and they all were found satisfied and thankful to the district administration and Passco officials for making best arrangements.

She urged farmers to visit the purchase center to get gunny bags adding that farmers entitled to get gunny bags have already been listed and the list is displayed prominently.

APP/qbs/ifi