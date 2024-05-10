Lists Of Farmers Entitled To Get Gunny Bags Displayed At Passco Purchase Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem on Friday paid a visit to a wheat purchase center of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco) in Mian Channu and found the procurement arrangements there up to the mark.
During the visit, ADCR also talked to farmers at the center at Chak 135/15L to get their feedback and they all were found satisfied and thankful to the district administration and Passco officials for making best arrangements.
She urged farmers to visit the purchase center to get gunny bags adding that farmers entitled to get gunny bags have already been listed and the list is displayed prominently.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..
Bulk stock of physician samples seized
Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders
RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer
Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School
KP Assembly session postponed till May 13
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..
Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024
DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari28 minutes ago
-
KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023-2428 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for hospital staff28 minutes ago
-
Bulk stock of physician samples seized28 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders28 minutes ago
-
RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers28 minutes ago
-
Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School32 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly session postponed till May 1332 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public School28 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens28 minutes ago
-
PM paying attention on development of Balochistan: Syedal Khan28 minutes ago
-
CPDI moot for limiting trans fats in all foods immediately28 minutes ago