Literacy Cell established in judicial lockup

Thu 06th February 2020

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Department in collaboration with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) here Thursday established Adult Literacy Cell in Judicial Lockup.

The cell was established to educate both juvenile and adult prisoners incarcerated in judicial lockup.

A team of NCHD also visited judicial lockup and selected twenty prisoners for five-month education program.

The class would be supervised by jail administration and monitoring would be conducted by a team of NCHD.

Deputy Superintendent Swabi Judicial Lockup, Syed Muhammad Salman said that these positive activities would pave the way for establishing congenial environment for prisoners and positively impact their behavior and approach.

