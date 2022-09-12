Literacy Center established at District Jail Dera to make prisoners literate

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A Literacy Center was established in District Central Jail here Monday with the support of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to make the prisoners literate. The Center was established on the special instructions of Inspector General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hasan Khan.

Chief guest Superintendent District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan cut the ribbon and inaugurated the Center in a simple and dignified ceremony. Assistant Director NCHD and focal person Umar Saqaaf Khattak and a number of Jail inmates also attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, Superintendent Jail Samiullah Khan said that acquiring knowledge was the duty of everyone. He said the prisoners would be provided education at the Center to make them useful citizens of the society after their release from prison.

He said with the establishment of Literacy Center, the acquisition of knowledge has become easier for the prison inmates.

He said the prison administration will fully cooperate with the NCHD to make this project successful and added that all steps would be taken to make the jail inmates get maximum benefit from this project.

Assistant Director NCHD Umar Saqaaf Khattak said that this project had been started in District Central Jail Dera Ismail Khan for a period of 5 months in which the jail inmates would be taught one mathematics book and three books of urdu.

At the end of this period, the certificates will also be distributed among the successful candidates. Under this project, inmates of the age of 18 to 45 years will be able to get benefit of this project, he told.