Literacy center inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) In a collaborative effort between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Department of Prisons, a Literacy Center was inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Jail Superintendent Hamid Azam, with NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer Iftikhar Ahmad also in attendance.

During the inauguration, educational materials, including books and notebooks, were distributed among illiterate inmates to facilitate the beginning of their educational journey.

The initiative was lauded for its focus on the welfare and education of prisoners, with the NCHD administration’s contributions receiving particular appreciation.

The Literacy Center aims to provide inmates with opportunities to enhance their academic skills during their incarceration, preparing them for an active and positive role in society upon release.

The initiative reflects the commitment of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and related institutions toward the reformation and welfare of prisoners.

This step is seen as a milestone in improving the future prospects of inmates and supporting their reintegration into society. It underscores the government's dedication to the rehabilitation and educational uplift of the prison population in the province.