Literacy Center Inaugurated At Central Jail Haripur
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) In a collaborative effort between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Department of Prisons, a Literacy Center was inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur on Wednesday.
The ceremony was presided over by Jail Superintendent Hamid Azam, with NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer Iftikhar Ahmad also in attendance.
During the inauguration, educational materials, including books and notebooks, were distributed among illiterate inmates to facilitate the beginning of their educational journey.
The initiative was lauded for its focus on the welfare and education of prisoners, with the NCHD administration’s contributions receiving particular appreciation.
The Literacy Center aims to provide inmates with opportunities to enhance their academic skills during their incarceration, preparing them for an active and positive role in society upon release.
The initiative reflects the commitment of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and related institutions toward the reformation and welfare of prisoners.
This step is seen as a milestone in improving the future prospects of inmates and supporting their reintegration into society. It underscores the government's dedication to the rehabilitation and educational uplift of the prison population in the province.
Recent Stories
Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oath taking ceremony of SUJ (Dastoor) held1 minute ago
-
Literacy center inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur1 minute ago
-
UAF Entomology Chairman retires1 minute ago
-
DPM/FM Dar chairs preparatory committee meeting on girls’ education in Muslim communities1 minute ago
-
VC SAU presents four-year performance report1 minute ago
-
Sukkur Police range claims remarkable success in 202411 minutes ago
-
Senate IT committee expresses concerns over internet shutdowns21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices28 minutes ago
-
Meeting finalizes action plan for Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project-II31 minutes ago
-
Cabinet terms beginning of Pakistan’s term as UNSC member, big achievement on diplomatic front31 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Census 2025 kicks off in district Matiari31 minutes ago
-
Innovative science project competition held31 minutes ago