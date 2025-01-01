Open Menu

Literacy Center Inaugurated At Central Jail Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Literacy center inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) In a collaborative effort between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Department of Prisons, a Literacy Center was inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Jail Superintendent Hamid Azam, with NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer Iftikhar Ahmad also in attendance.

During the inauguration, educational materials, including books and notebooks, were distributed among illiterate inmates to facilitate the beginning of their educational journey.

The initiative was lauded for its focus on the welfare and education of prisoners, with the NCHD administration’s contributions receiving particular appreciation.

The Literacy Center aims to provide inmates with opportunities to enhance their academic skills during their incarceration, preparing them for an active and positive role in society upon release.

The initiative reflects the commitment of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and related institutions toward the reformation and welfare of prisoners.

This step is seen as a milestone in improving the future prospects of inmates and supporting their reintegration into society. It underscores the government's dedication to the rehabilitation and educational uplift of the prison population in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Jail Haripur Government

Recent Stories

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

21 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

28 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

49 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

1 hour ago
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

1 hour ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan