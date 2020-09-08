Literacy day observed in Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A rally in the connection of World Literacy Day took out from Civic Center Khairpur which after marching through Katchehry Road terminated in front of Khairpur Press Club Khairpur.

Officials of the education and Literacy department, representatives of NGOs and civil society emphasized upon the need of combined efforts for improving the literacy rate by motivating the parents to send their children to schools.

Speaking appealed to parents and guardians of school children to ensure admission of their wards to schools, saying that people from low-income groups could change their destiny by getting their children educated.