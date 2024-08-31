Open Menu

Literacy Day To Be Observed On Sept 9

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Literacy Day to be observed on Sept 9

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said September 9 will be celebrated as the International Literacy Day in Bahawalpur district, like in the other parts of the country and the world at large.

He said the Primary aim of the day observance was to highlight the importance of education and to remind educated people of their role in promoting education.

He chaired a meeting in this regard at his office on Saturday, which was attended by District Education Officer for Literacy in Bahawalpur Dr. Zahid Nazeer Khan. The meeting focused on planning for International Literacy Day.

Dr. Zahid Nazeer told the meeting the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department of the Punjab Government was providing free education to out-of-school children by establishing non-formal educational institutions across Punjab, including in Bahawalpur district.

He said that there were 1,003 non-formal schools in Bahawalpur district with 35,746 children currently enrolled. Likewise, adult literacy centers were not only educating illiterate adults, including farmers, livestock-rearing women and men, and jail inmates but were also providing them with skills.

Related Topics

World Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Bahawalpur September Women

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

19 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

19 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

20 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

20 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan