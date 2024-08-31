Literacy Day To Be Observed On Sept 9
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 07:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said September 9 will be celebrated as the International Literacy Day in Bahawalpur district, like in the other parts of the country and the world at large.
He said the Primary aim of the day observance was to highlight the importance of education and to remind educated people of their role in promoting education.
He chaired a meeting in this regard at his office on Saturday, which was attended by District Education Officer for Literacy in Bahawalpur Dr. Zahid Nazeer Khan. The meeting focused on planning for International Literacy Day.
Dr. Zahid Nazeer told the meeting the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department of the Punjab Government was providing free education to out-of-school children by establishing non-formal educational institutions across Punjab, including in Bahawalpur district.
He said that there were 1,003 non-formal schools in Bahawalpur district with 35,746 children currently enrolled. Likewise, adult literacy centers were not only educating illiterate adults, including farmers, livestock-rearing women and men, and jail inmates but were also providing them with skills.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti instructs to simplify procedure for reimbursement of medical expenses2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs11 minutes ago
-
CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city11 minutes ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan11 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme11 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur12 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures12 minutes ago
-
Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education12 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations12 minutes ago