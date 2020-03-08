UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literacy Department Organizes Funfair, Sports Gala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Literacy Department organizes funfair, sports gala

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Literacy Department, Government of Punjab organized funfair and sports gala for students of non-formal schools here.

The Literacy Department arranged funfair and sports gala for students of non-formal school in collaboration with UNICEF.

About 1,000 students and 100 teachers of non-formal schools of Bahawalpur visited the funfair and participated in sports gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansoor Akhtar Chaudhary, District education Officer (Literacy) Bahawalpur said that students of 435 non-formal schools of Bahawalpur were provided with recreational and entertainment environment.

He said that total 16,000 students were enrolled at non-formal schools of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Sports Education Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

10 minutes ago

German group SchÃ¼co signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.