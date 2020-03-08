Literacy Department organizes funfair, sports gala

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Literacy Department, Government of Punjab organized funfair and sports gala for students of non-formal schools here.

The Literacy Department arranged funfair and sports gala for students of non-formal school in collaboration with UNICEF.

About 1,000 students and 100 teachers of non-formal schools of Bahawalpur visited the funfair and participated in sports gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansoor Akhtar Chaudhary, District education Officer (Literacy) Bahawalpur said that students of 435 non-formal schools of Bahawalpur were provided with recreational and entertainment environment.

He said that total 16,000 students were enrolled at non-formal schools of Bahawalpur.