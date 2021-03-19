Literacy department to launch school admission campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Due to lockdown, the periodic closure of schools has resulted in an increase in the number of dropped out children at non-formal schools.

To overcome this problem, the Literacy Department has launched a school admission campaign in association with Alight Pakistan.

According to District education Officer Literacy Zahid Nazeer, out-of-school children will be given admission at non-formal schools in order to improve the literacy rate.

Literacy mobilizers will talk to parents in door-to-door campaigns and corner meetings to convince them to send their children to schools.