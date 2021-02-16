Literacy dept launches drive to mobilize community participation

Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) Department launched a campaign "Friends of Literacy" with an aim to engage the community to adopt the non formal schools affected by the pandemic, at the Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ):Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) Department launched a campaign "Friends of Literacy" with an aim to engage the community to adopt the non formal schools affected by the pandemic, at the Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) on Tuesday.

Raja Rashid Hafeez, Minister for Literacy & NFBE along with the LCCI elected office bearers inaugurated the campaign.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this campaign will provide financial support to the department in this critical situation. He added that the Initiative will attract the friends of literacy to adopt a Non-Formal School on easy term and condition. He termed it as social responsibility of each person of the society who can afford to provide necessary items required to run a Non-Formal School.

Literacy & NFBE Department initiated campaign with a name of "Friends of Literacy & Non-Formal Schools" in which Department is inviting the people to adopt a Non-Formal School "as the department doesn't have enough resources to ensure SOPs, circulated by the Health Department and availability of necessities to combat the Covid-19 Pandemic. This is an affordable campaign; people can be a part of this social cause of promoting the literacy by bearing the expense of a Non-Formal School. All districts of Punjab have been authorized to engage philanthropists/donors at local level, allowing them to adopt schools for provision of COVID-19 essential supplies.

Department is inviting not only individuals but also companies and organizations to take part in this initiatives.

Waqas Ali Mehmood Secretary Literacy & NFBE Department while giving opening remarks, said that the department was fighting with this pandemic of Covid-19 while trying to promote the literacy at the same time. "It will cover our loss suffered during last year," he said and added that the educational centers are the best source to create awareness regarding Covid-19. Moreover, this campaign will provide a support to improve literacy by removing the barriers of limited financial resources, he observed.

Raja Rashid Hafeez Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education, Waqas Ali Mehmood, Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department. Mian Tariq Misbah, President LCCI, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry Vice President of LCCI, Nadeem Mahbub Secretary, Higher Education Department, Bashir Ahmad Zahid Goraya, Additional Secretary, Literacy & NFBE Department, Noorul Ain Deputy Secretary Planning, Literacy & NFBE Department, Muhammad Faisal Waqar, Section Officer Planning, Literacy & NFBE Department, Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director Akhuwat, Representatives of JICA Pakistan, UNICEF & ALIGHT Pakistan, All Project Directors & Project Managers of Literacy & NFBE Department and Sarfaraz Ahmad PSO to Minister for Literacy & NFBE Punjab participated in this event.