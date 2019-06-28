UrduPoint.com
Literacy Drive From July 5 In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Literacy drive from July 5 in Sukkur

Education Department Sukkur will launch a district-wide literacy campaign to increase the literacy rate from July 5, said Director Education Sukkur Abdul Aziz Abro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Education Department Sukkur will launch a district-wide literacy campaign to increase the literacy rate from July 5, said Director Education Sukkur Abdul Aziz Abro.

Presiding over a meeting at his office on Friday, he said that their main targets were bringing the maximum out-of-school-children to schools, introducing a uniform education system and curriculum, providing quality education and skill development, he said.

He said that the administration was planning to engage all the stakeholders including business Community and chambers of commerce and industry and Colleges' students and our own attached organizations.

