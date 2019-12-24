Literacy equips person with knowledge, enables him to understand better: Dr Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Literacy equips the person with knowledge and awareness skills which enables him to understand better, so he enjoys a better socio economic life and assists in the nation's overall development.This was observed by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairman Col (retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat during a coordination meeting with Chairman Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) Dr Naseem Ashraf.They held the meeting on Monday in NCHD Head Office.The meeting was attended by PHDF CEO Zafar Haider and Director Education and Head of Departments of NCHD Dr.

Shafqat Ail.The chairman said that NCHD with financial support of PHDF has launched Madrassa project in 100 Madaris. The Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) with the collaboration of JICA is being introduced in these Madaris.Through ALP students will be able to complete Primary education within 32 months.

Currently 50 Community Learning Centers (CLC's) are working on self help basis across the country, he said. Zafar Haidar CEO PHDF said that one computer per Madrassa will also be provided as per approved project.Dr.

Naseem Ashraf said that there should be at least three computers or even more so that students of the Madaris may be introduced to the technology NCHD should focus the areas of Madaris.

Literacy and Early Childhood Education & Development for its project proposals at mass level he, said.

NCHD may have partnership with any organization within or outside Pakistan.Chairman NCHD said that NCHD has coverage in 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) out of 150 districts with 4 Provincial Headquarters and 2 regional offices at GB & AJK.

In 5861 Feeder Schools across Pakistan 314,472 students are studying primary education through 6552 teachers.These schools include 91 schools funded by Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment (HOPE 87) in KPK.

NCHD has established 2000 Literacy Centers in all provinces including GB & AJK. To main stream the Madaris in line with the modern curriculum, 100 schools have been established in Madaris with 100 teachers and 3142 students enrolled, he said.

NCHD contributed towards clean and green Pakistan through tree plantation in various districts across the country. Planted 22083 saplings with the help of volunteers, Feeder teachers, students and other stake holders