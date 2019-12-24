UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literacy Equips Person With Knowledge, Enables Him To Understand Better: Dr Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:09 PM

Literacy equips person with knowledge, enables him to understand better: Dr Marwat

Literacy equips the person with knowledge and awareness skills which enables him to understand better, so he enjoys a better socio economic life and assists in the nation's overall development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Literacy equips the person with knowledge and awareness skills which enables him to understand better, so he enjoys a better socio economic life and assists in the nation's overall development.This was observed by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Chairman Col (retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat during a coordination meeting with Chairman Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) Dr Naseem Ashraf.They held the meeting on Monday in NCHD Head Office.The meeting was attended by PHDF CEO Zafar Haider and Director Education and Head of Departments of NCHD Dr.

Shafqat Ail.The chairman said that NCHD with financial support of PHDF has launched Madrassa project in 100 Madaris. The Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) with the collaboration of JICA is being introduced in these Madaris.Through ALP students will be able to complete Primary education within 32 months.

Currently 50 Community Learning Centers (CLC's) are working on self help basis across the country, he said. Zafar Haidar CEO PHDF said that one computer per Madrassa will also be provided as per approved project.Dr.

Naseem Ashraf said that there should be at least three computers or even more so that students of the Madaris may be introduced to the technology NCHD should focus the areas of Madaris.

Literacy and Early Childhood Education & Development for its project proposals at mass level he, said.

NCHD may have partnership with any organization within or outside Pakistan.Chairman NCHD said that NCHD has coverage in 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) out of 150 districts with 4 Provincial Headquarters and 2 regional offices at GB & AJK.

In 5861 Feeder Schools across Pakistan 314,472 students are studying primary education through 6552 teachers.These schools include 91 schools funded by Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment (HOPE 87) in KPK.

NCHD has established 2000 Literacy Centers in all provinces including GB & AJK. To main stream the Madaris in line with the modern curriculum, 100 schools have been established in Madaris with 100 teachers and 3142 students enrolled, he said.

NCHD contributed towards clean and green Pakistan through tree plantation in various districts across the country. Planted 22083 saplings with the help of volunteers, Feeder teachers, students and other stake holders

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Employment

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Dhaheri voted best Mini driver of 2019 s ..

25 minutes ago

NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in ja ..

29 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes US, Taliban to Sign Peace Agreement i ..

43 seconds ago

Punjab okays development schemes in its PDWP forum

45 seconds ago

UET students cut cake to celebrate Christmas

48 seconds ago

Lahore police elaborate security arrangements for ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.