Literacy Non Formal, BED to launch 10 Tech Middle Schools in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Under the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education District Office Lahore, an event was organized at Gaddafi Stadium’s e-Library in celebration of International Literacy Day.

The Director General of Literacy and Non-Formal Education, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, participated as the chief guest. Students and teachers from various non-formal schools in Lahore also attended the event. The program's aim was to promote peace through education and highlight the importance of learning in multiple languages.

Dr. Khurram Shahzad mentioned that, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Literacy Department is launching a "Middle Tech Program," which will combine middle school education with technical skills training. These skills will help students secure employment after completing their education. Initially, 10 Middle Tech Schools will be established, and based on their success, the initiative will be expanded throughout Punjab.

He further stated that the literacy rate in Pakistan stands between 60% and 63%, and millions of children remain deprived of basic education due to economic circumstances. The Punjab government has taken on the responsibility of educating such children. So far, the Literacy Department has provided education to 6.4 million illiterate adults and out-of-school children. Currently, 650,000 students are enrolled in 2,025 non-formal schools across Punjab. Additionally, 1,273 literacy centers have been established in Punjab’s jails, offering educational opportunities to 369 young inmates. To empower women, 17,212 non-formal education teachers have been recruited. The event also featured performances from non-formal school students, including tableau, qawwali, and national songs.