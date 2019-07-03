UrduPoint.com
Literacy Program Launches For Drug Addicts At Medical Complex

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:03 PM

The literacy and skilled program has been launched at Bannu Medical Complex with the cooperation of National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) for rehabilitation of drug addicts

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The literacy and skilled program has been launched at Bannu Medical Complex with the cooperation of National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Talking to media, Chairman Care Organization Mufti Sifatullah was inaugurated the program besides other General Manager of NCHD Obaid Ullah, Incharge education Farman Ullah Khan, Incharge VCD Abdul Waheed, Field Officer Hafiz Gul Tiaz Khan and patients of drug users were also present on the occasion.

The speakers highlighted the negative impact of drug use on society and urged that it is the responsibility of every citizen to play their effective role for healthy society.

They said that the main purpose of these types of program to normalize the life of drug addicts and make them a productive citizen of the country.

The daily lecture to be delivered to the drug addicts for three months and the training of life skill, kitchen gardening, poultry forming to be imparted.

