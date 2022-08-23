Literacy rate of district Torghar is very low: Anwar Zeb Khan

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeib Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Education Uplifting Forum at his office to discuss the causes of low literacy rate in the district

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeib Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Education Uplifting Forum at his office to discuss the causes of low literacy rate in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner told to the participants of the forum that the present situation of education and literacy rate of the district is very low, especially for female students.

He further said that the meeting on this subject was organized to identify the causes of the low literacy rate and to bring about educational reforms and revolution. The DC also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, especially in those areas where there are no educational center facilities the government.

Anwar Zeb Khan issued instructions to the concerned department and said that all the educational institutes where the teachers working on double shift duty did not get a salary.

In this regard, a detailed report should be submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Torghar, so that a suitable solution can be found and the arrears can be paid to the teachers.

Friends Association officials told the forum that the building of the Govt. Girl's Primary school Maddakhel has been completed for which District Education Officer (DEO) female would ensure the provision of required female teachers. At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner thanked all the participants and issued further instructions for the improvement of educational activities in Torghar.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, District Education Officers, District Program Officer Elementary and Secondary Education, Friends Welfare Association and Alternative Learning Pathways officers and officials were also present.