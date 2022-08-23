UrduPoint.com

Literacy Rate Of District Torghar Is Very Low: Anwar Zeb Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Literacy rate of district Torghar is very low: Anwar Zeb Khan

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeib Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Education Uplifting Forum at his office to discuss the causes of low literacy rate in the district

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeib Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Education Uplifting Forum at his office to discuss the causes of low literacy rate in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner told to the participants of the forum that the present situation of education and literacy rate of the district is very low, especially for female students.

He further said that the meeting on this subject was organized to identify the causes of the low literacy rate and to bring about educational reforms and revolution. The DC also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, especially in those areas where there are no educational center facilities the government.

Anwar Zeb Khan issued instructions to the concerned department and said that all the educational institutes where the teachers working on double shift duty did not get a salary.

In this regard, a detailed report should be submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Torghar, so that a suitable solution can be found and the arrears can be paid to the teachers.

Friends Association officials told the forum that the building of the Govt. Girl's Primary school Maddakhel has been completed for which District Education Officer (DEO) female would ensure the provision of required female teachers. At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner thanked all the participants and issued further instructions for the improvement of educational activities in Torghar.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, District Education Officers, District Program Officer Elementary and Secondary Education, Friends Welfare Association and Alternative Learning Pathways officers and officials were also present.

Related Topics

Education All Government

Recent Stories

NPT Parties Reaffirm Nuclear War Can Never Be Won, ..

NPT Parties Reaffirm Nuclear War Can Never Be Won, Must Never Be Fought - Draft ..

6 seconds ago
 Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hails constitution of disa ..

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hails constitution of disaster management ministerial co ..

8 seconds ago
 Strawberries may help fight Alzheimer's disease : ..

Strawberries may help fight Alzheimer's disease : study

9 seconds ago
 Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of ..

Russia, US Commit to Negotiation in Good Faith of Successor to New START - NPT F ..

11 seconds ago
 Daily exercise may lower Covid infection, severity ..

Daily exercise may lower Covid infection, severity risk

16 seconds ago
 Protesting secretaries VCs, NCs of KP baton charge ..

Protesting secretaries VCs, NCs of KP baton charged by police

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.