Literacy ratio increases to 62.8 percent in last two years, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal informed the National Assembly on Friday that the overall literacy ratio in Pakistan has increased to 62.8 per cent from 60 per cent in the last two years.

In a written reply to the question of Naveed Aamir Jeeva, the minister quoting the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement Survey said the literacy ratio of the population of 10 years and older in the country was 60 per cent in 2019-20.

He said Labour Force Survey 2020-21 shows that the increase in the literacy rate in Pakistan was 62.8 per cent in 202-22, he concluded.