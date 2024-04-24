Literary Activities Continue In Book Fair By ICT Admin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Director General of Department of Libraries Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday commenced the 2nd day activities of a three-day book fair which was organized by ICT Administration here
According to the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, Nouman Nazir, the day two unfolded with an enriching lineup featuring three captivating book reviews.
On the occasion, Muhammad Mansoor Anwar took the stage to present a thoughtful review of his own literary creation, titled "Sada e Be Sada".
With a personal touch, he delved into the nuances of his work, offering attendees a deeper understanding of its themes and inspirations.
Following this introspective journey, Iqrar Hussain Sheikh stepped forward to share insights from his book, titled " Aalam Panah Duhai He".
His articulate presentation provided a window into the profound ideas explored within the pages of his publication, sparking intellectual discourse among the audience.
Similarly, Mian Muhammad Ramzan graced the gathering with his reflections on the importance of cultivating a robust book reading culture. Drawing from his experiences, he emphasized the transformative power of literature in shaping minds and fostering empathy.
Throughout the three-day event, additional seminars were scheduled, with notable academicians and literary figures invited to share their insights.
The book fair served as a unique opportunity for Islamabad’s readers to connect, explore new books, and take part in community activities that promote both literature and sustainability, the spokesman added.
