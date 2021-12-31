Literary and Cultural Center to be opened by next week: Chairman CDA told

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was apprised that the Literary and Cultural Centre would be opened for Public by next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was apprised that the Literary and Cultural Centre would be opened for Public by next week.

CDA officials told the authority's chairman during his visit at the building at F-9 Park here Friday where he reviewed the renovation work in the building.

Renowned artist and painter Jamal Shah was also present on the occasion.

The CDA chairman was further briefed that building would be used as a center for literary activities, including art galleries, archive centers, educational events and others.

On the occasion, he directed the departments concerned to organize an art exhibition in the month of January in this building to encourage young artists and provide them with the best platform where they can exhibit their artwork.

In addition to highlighting the history of the city of Islamabad, the culture and civilization should also be highlighted so that the new generation can also get acquainted with the history of the city.

It should be noted that rehabilitation of the building is the series of development works at F-9 Park. Similarly, the two waterfalls in the park which were in bad condition for a long time would also be made functional in January which to enhance the beauty of the park.