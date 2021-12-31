UrduPoint.com

Literary And Cultural Center To Be Opened By Next Week: Chairman CDA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Literary and Cultural Center to be opened by next week: Chairman CDA told

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was apprised that the Literary and Cultural Centre would be opened for Public by next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was apprised that the Literary and Cultural Centre would be opened for Public by next week.

CDA officials told the authority's chairman during his visit at the building at F-9 Park here Friday where he reviewed the renovation work in the building.

Renowned artist and painter Jamal Shah was also present on the occasion.

The CDA chairman was further briefed that building would be used as a center for literary activities, including art galleries, archive centers, educational events and others.

On the occasion, he directed the departments concerned to organize an art exhibition in the month of January in this building to encourage young artists and provide them with the best platform where they can exhibit their artwork.

In addition to highlighting the history of the city of Islamabad, the culture and civilization should also be highlighted so that the new generation can also get acquainted with the history of the city.

It should be noted that rehabilitation of the building is the series of development works at F-9 Park. Similarly, the two waterfalls in the park which were in bad condition for a long time would also be made functional in January which to enhance the beauty of the park.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Young Jamal Shah January Capital Development Authority Best

Recent Stories

2021 was very difficult for masses, business commu ..

2021 was very difficult for masses, business community: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 minutes ago
 GIS anti-encroachment cell inaugurated

GIS anti-encroachment cell inaugurated

2 minutes ago
 Egypt releases daughter of exiled Islamist preache ..

Egypt releases daughter of exiled Islamist preacher

2 minutes ago
 Mardan wins Inter-Club Athletics Championship trop ..

Mardan wins Inter-Club Athletics Championship trophy

4 minutes ago
 All available resources being utilized to curb mal ..

All available resources being utilized to curb malaria in Balochistan: DG Health ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Pristina Expelling Russian UN Employee ..

Russia Sees Pristina Expelling Russian UN Employee as 'Provocation' - Embassy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.