Literary And Cultural Event Held At PMAS-AAUR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Literary and Cultural Event Held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A literary and cultural event held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday, which included a dialogue on impact of art & literature on the society with the discussion on Allama Iqbal's poetry, his ideology, musical performance on Kalam-e Iqbal, poetry competition, mushaira and cultural show.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman participated as a chief guest along with the renowned personalities of the country related to art, literature & culture Prof. Jalil Aali, Dr. Fakhira Nourin, Abdul Qadir Tabaan and Abdul Basit Saim.

Addressing the participants the VC, PMAS-AAUR Dr. Zaman said that Art, Literature & Culture is as necessary and important for the students as education.

Highlighting the importance of art and literature in the society he said that no society can survive and groom without it as this is one of the characteristics which differentiate us from machines.

He said that art creates harmony, love and positivity in society which is the most needed aspect nowadays.

University had planned this event in the start of this year, but due to Coronavirus it was delayed, he said.

Arts promote an advanced level of thinking that can be applied in other academic disciplines and beyond, he said.

He thanked the artists and the organizers Aridian Literary Society and Senior Tutor Office whose effort made this event successful. He also distributed shields and certificates among the guests.

At the end, an oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet members of the art & culture society was also held, where Aqeel Randhawa president, Muazam Ali Aftab senior vice president, Ammar Saleem vice president, Syeda Minahil Kazmi event head, Shehwar deputy general secretary, Raza Hassan media coordinator, Sayed Jalal event manager, Usama Zafar social media manager, Nousheen Naaz chief coordinator, Usama Khalid public relation officer, Umer Yousaf Baig chief organizer, Mah Noor Amjid head nasar nigari, Karar Hussain general secretary and Daud ur Rehman as a finance secretary took oath.

