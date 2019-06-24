UrduPoint.com
Literary Ceremony 'Aik Sham Teen Mehman' Held At RAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

A literary ceremony entitled "Aik Sham Teen Mehman" was arranged under auspices of literary society 'Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to honor three literary figures, Zafar Iqbal Anjum, Riffat Waheed and Nisar A Mujahid

The ceremony was presided over by senior poet Qayyum Tahir while Asnaath Kanwal and Fatima Qamar were chief guests.

Those who paid tribute to Zafar Iqbal Anjum, Riffat Waheed and Nisar A Mujahid were Raja Abdul Qayyum, Wafa Chishti and Qazi Arif Hussain for their tremendous literary services.

The ceremony followed by poetry recital. Prominent poets including Naseem-e-Sahar, Zia ud Din Naeem, Ifran Khawani, Abdul Qadir Taban, Tahir Baloch,Dr Farhat Abbas, Rukhsana Sahar, Kaleem Ehsan Butt, Sultan Harfi, Ali Ahmed Qamar, Asnath Kanwal and others presented their poetry.

