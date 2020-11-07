UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literary Committee Of Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organized The Book Launching Ceremony Of "Sahil Pe Khare Ho" By Dr. Aftab Muztar.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:58 PM

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the book launching ceremony of

"Nowadays, it seems that mobile and Facebook have changed the pronunciation of poetry and prose poetry, no one knows anything

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st July, 2020) "Nowadays, it seems that mobile and Facebook have changed the pronunciation of poetry and prose poetry, no one knows anything. Aftab Muztar's writeups are very powerful. He has always been very attentive and Worked without highlighting himself. We should organize events to appreciate their work" these views were expressed by renowned writer Prof. Sehar Ansari at the book launching ceremony of renowned poet and researcher and lyricist Dr. Aftab Muztar "Sahil pe khare ho" at the Arts Council.

Further speaking on the occasion prof. Sehar Ansari, today's gathering is keenly alive and this spirit is rare to find nowadays. I am grateful to the president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah for organizing such events.
The book launching ceremony of Dr. Aftab Muztar was organized by the literary committee of Arts Council Karachi.


In the ceremony writer, Dr. Aftab in his speech said " My first book took the 38 years of hard work. When a child learns to speak firstly he learns his mother tongue and reads it later and the same happens with thought process and art. I always follow the path of my mentors.

I wrote 5 compilations, 3 books are based on criticism and research, My journey started from Liaquatabad I have written more than 600 to 800 poems. On this occasion Dr, Aftab Muztar recited poetry whereas Syed Ayaz Mahmood, Sohail Ahmed, Mohsin Raza Mohsin, Sajjad Ali, Shahzad Alam, Ajmal Siraj, Fahad Maqsood, Jawed Saba, Ghazal Ansari, and Dr. Rukhsana recited the poetry of Dr. Aftab. The event was moderated by the chairperson of the literary committee Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber.

Related Topics

Karachi Mobile Facebook Ho Tongue Same Sajjad Ali Sohail Ahmed Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

10 seconds ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

3 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

7 minutes ago

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training pro ..

15 minutes ago

FinTech Ripple chooses Dubai International Financi ..

15 minutes ago

Sania Mirza stuns millions of her fans by new pose ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.