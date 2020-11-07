Literary Committee Of Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organized The Book Launching Ceremony Of "Sahil Pe Khare Ho" By Dr. Aftab Muztar.

"Nowadays, it seems that mobile and Facebook have changed the pronunciation of poetry and prose poetry, no one knows anything

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st July, 2020) "Nowadays, it seems that mobile and Facebook have changed the pronunciation of poetry and prose poetry, no one knows anything. Aftab Muztar's writeups are very powerful. He has always been very attentive and Worked without highlighting himself. We should organize events to appreciate their work" these views were expressed by renowned writer Prof. Sehar Ansari at the book launching ceremony of renowned poet and researcher and lyricist Dr. Aftab Muztar "Sahil pe khare ho" at the Arts Council.

Further speaking on the occasion prof. Sehar Ansari, today's gathering is keenly alive and this spirit is rare to find nowadays. I am grateful to the president Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah for organizing such events.

The book launching ceremony of Dr. Aftab Muztar was organized by the literary committee of Arts Council Karachi.



In the ceremony writer, Dr. Aftab in his speech said " My first book took the 38 years of hard work. When a child learns to speak firstly he learns his mother tongue and reads it later and the same happens with thought process and art. I always follow the path of my mentors.

I wrote 5 compilations, 3 books are based on criticism and research, My journey started from Liaquatabad I have written more than 600 to 800 poems. On this occasion Dr, Aftab Muztar recited poetry whereas Syed Ayaz Mahmood, Sohail Ahmed, Mohsin Raza Mohsin, Sajjad Ali, Shahzad Alam, Ajmal Siraj, Fahad Maqsood, Jawed Saba, Ghazal Ansari, and Dr. Rukhsana recited the poetry of Dr. Aftab. The event was moderated by the chairperson of the literary committee Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber.