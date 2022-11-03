Literary contest: GM Degree College wins 2 positions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Government Municipal Degree College Jarranwala Road has won two positions in district level literary competitions.

Director Students Affairs Prof Khalid Hassan said here on Thursday that Muhammad Danish Shaukat, student of 2nd year, won the second position in urdu essay writing and qualified for divisional-level contests.

Muhammad Kalim of first year won the third position in English essay writing and qualified for next divisional level round.

College Principal Prof Dr Zahorr Ahmed Bhatti congratulated both students.