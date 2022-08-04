Literary contests held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Literary contests among students of various colleges were held at a local college on Thursday in connection with the Independence Day.

The students participated in History of Pakistan quiz, paintings, speeches, national songs, essay writing and other competitions arranged by the Directorate of Colleges at the Government Municipal Degree College.

Principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmed Bhatti supervised the competitions while Akbar Ali got thefirst position in English speech at the district level.