Literary, Cultural Tea House Inaugurated At Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A literary and cultural tea house was inaugurated here at Punjab Arts Council on Saturday in the light of instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazaar.

The cultural tea house was inaugurated by renowned poet Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar. Speaking on occasion, Dr Ehsan Akbar said that the establishment of Literary meetings and Cultural tea houses across the province on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was an appreciable step for the region's intellectuals.

He said literary meetings will bridge the gap between senior and young poets while the discussions of young and well-known poets would create the best literature.

Sarfraz Shahid, on occasion, said that the academic session was an excellent opportunity for young writers and poets to put their word before the world.

Dr Munawar Hashmi noted that the government and literary organizations have to promote literature, poetry, and prose.

While speaking on occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that the government's job was to provide a platform, but scholarly organizations' job was to make good use of the forum.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed added that the doors of the Arts Council were always open for literary and cultural activities. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken several steps to promote academic and artistic activities." Thousands of artists are also receiving monthly awards through special grants for writers, poets, cultural organizations and artist support funds". At the end of the ceremony, the Director Arts Council thanked the President and other guests.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by internationally renowned poets Sarfraz Shahid, Prof. Dr Munawar Hashmi, Khurram Khaliq, Farheen Chaudhry, Tabassum Akhlaq, Naseem Sehar, Dr Farhat Abbas, Arif Farhad, Ali Asghar Samar, Mubashir Saleem, Dr Nahid Akhtar, Imran Ami, Dr Arshad Miraj and many others. At the same time, Naeem Akram Qureshi performed the duties of an anchorperson.

