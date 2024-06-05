Open Menu

Literary Event 'Tarar's Fragile Times And Our Sorrows' Held At Sialkot University

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Literary event 'Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows' held at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An enlightening literary event titled 'Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows' was organised by the Literary Lounge, a readers’ club, of the Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dean Faculty of Inter-linkages Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, Registrar, Muhammad Yaqoob, deans, faculty members and students actively participated in the session.

Guest speakers, Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at NUML, and Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan, head Department of English at the Institute of Southern Punjab, Multan, shared their thoughts on role of literature in social and knowledge development with reference to their translated book i.e. Sorrows of Sarasvati.

The event was comprehensively moderated by Dr. Akhtar Abbas, head Department of English, and Sumaira Tahir Chaudhry, lecturer in English.

The first panel discussion, initiated with Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, who emphasised the importance of the English language in the modern world, discussing global trends and the need for more prolific writers to be emerged from the soil of Pakistan. Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan also added valuable insights on the subject.

It was followed by a lively Question/Answer session.

The event featured a captivating performance by the Dramatic Society, adding a creative flair to the proceedings.

In closing, University Shields were presented to the guest speakers who expressed their heartfelt thanked to the management of the University of Sialkot for their support and encouragement.

