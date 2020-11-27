UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literary Festival-2020 Live On Facebook Started

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Literary Festival-2020 live on facebook started

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The 7th Faisalabad Literary Festival-2020 live on Facebook started on Friday, under the aegis of Lyallpur Literary Council and Faisalabad Arts Council.

In the opening talk noted literary figures Saira Hayyat, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed took part.

In the first session of the festival, Saleema Hashmi, Dr Arifa Syeda Zahra, Haris Khaliq, Moderator Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed and others discussed a topic "Creative Mind in Close-street".

In the second session, the participants Khawaja Najam ul Hassan and moderator Dr Sheeba Alam discussed.

On 2nd day, Masood Ashar, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer, Syed Naqvi of US will discuss "Fiction Key Zamany" and Shahrzad Say Ajj Tak" while Dr Najeeba Arif will be moderator.

Ghazi Salah uddin, Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed, Moderator Dr Sheeba Alam will express their views on "International Cinema and Society" in the second session.

In third session, Mehr Hussain and Saeed Sarfraz Sheikh will talk on "Guftgoo on the Book" and Pakistan A Fashionable History".

On 3rd and last day of festival, Nusrat Manto, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Mobeen Mirza, and Moderator Sheeba Alam highlight the topic "Manto Ki Nai Tabeerein" Kishwar Naheed, moderator Dr Asgar Nadeem in second session and Yasin Hameed, Hamera Rehman, Abbas Tabish, Nadeem Baig, Shakeel Shazab and others will discuss on "International Mushaira Nizamat" and "Rehman Fars".

Chairman Lyallpur Literary Council Musadaq Zulqarnain said that due to COVID-19, this year's festival was being organized online, adding that although the coronaviruspandemic stopped us from gatherings but cannot stopped for holding literary activities.

The festival will end with international mushaira.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Facebook Nasir Tak Nadeem Baig Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

56 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.