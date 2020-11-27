FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The 7th Faisalabad Literary Festival-2020 live on Facebook started on Friday, under the aegis of Lyallpur Literary Council and Faisalabad Arts Council.

In the opening talk noted literary figures Saira Hayyat, Musadaq Zulqarnain, Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed took part.

In the first session of the festival, Saleema Hashmi, Dr Arifa Syeda Zahra, Haris Khaliq, Moderator Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed and others discussed a topic "Creative Mind in Close-street".

In the second session, the participants Khawaja Najam ul Hassan and moderator Dr Sheeba Alam discussed.

On 2nd day, Masood Ashar, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer, Syed Naqvi of US will discuss "Fiction Key Zamany" and Shahrzad Say Ajj Tak" while Dr Najeeba Arif will be moderator.

Ghazi Salah uddin, Dr Asgar Nadeem Syed, Moderator Dr Sheeba Alam will express their views on "International Cinema and Society" in the second session.

In third session, Mehr Hussain and Saeed Sarfraz Sheikh will talk on "Guftgoo on the Book" and Pakistan A Fashionable History".

On 3rd and last day of festival, Nusrat Manto, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Mobeen Mirza, and Moderator Sheeba Alam highlight the topic "Manto Ki Nai Tabeerein" Kishwar Naheed, moderator Dr Asgar Nadeem in second session and Yasin Hameed, Hamera Rehman, Abbas Tabish, Nadeem Baig, Shakeel Shazab and others will discuss on "International Mushaira Nizamat" and "Rehman Fars".

Chairman Lyallpur Literary Council Musadaq Zulqarnain said that due to COVID-19, this year's festival was being organized online, adding that although the coronaviruspandemic stopped us from gatherings but cannot stopped for holding literary activities.

The festival will end with international mushaira.