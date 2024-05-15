Literary Festival 2024 Kicks Off At BUITEMS In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Pakistan Literary Festival 2024 begins on Wednesday at the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta.
This two-day event, starting from May 15 to 16, brings together renowned personalities from the fields of literature, film, theatre, music, and entertainment, Pakistan Television news reported.
The festival, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, promises a rich array of sessions, including discussions on literature, art, music, and pressing social issues such as climate change.
It offers a unique platform for scholars, writers, students, media persons, and artists to interact and share their insights.
Notable figures from various cultural spheres will participate, making the event a significant cultural gathering in Balochistan.
The festival will feature local languages, including Balochi, Brahvi, and Pashto, with a substantial representation of participants from the province.
Attendees can look forward to an engaging lineup of activities, including music performances, storytelling sessions, drama, and poetry readings.
Discussions will also explore the historical ties between Balochistan and Sindh, highlighting the contributions of Balochi writers and poets.
The festival marks a notable effort to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Balochistan while fostering a sense of unity and understanding among diverse communities.
Entry to the event is free, encouraging broad public participation and making it accessible to all.
